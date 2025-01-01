Find out when official support ends for your model. Check your current Android version, verified security patch history, and hardware health status.
Independent lifecycle intelligence for millions of Android devices worldwide.
Search by commercial marketing name or your exact hardware build string (e.g. SM-S921B). We catalog devices across all major global OEMs.
Every date is checked against official manufacturer release notes. Learn if your phone is currently supported, ending soon, or expired.
Get step-by-step update instructions for your brand, subscribe to release alerts, or explore trade-in options if security patches have ceased.
Explore official update policies and software lifespans across Android brands.
When security updates stop, your banking apps and sensitive data face increased risk. Check our curated list of phones approaching or past their end-of-life dates.
Get an instant 0–100 health score, AI-powered troubleshooting for battery drain or slow charging, and push alerts whenever a new patch drops.